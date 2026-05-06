Indian companies pledge over $1.1B at SelectUSA, around 1,500 jobs

Abhyuday Group commits $900 million to manufacturing

The Abhyuday Group is leading with a massive $900 million for manufacturing clusters in five states.

Sterlite Technologies is next with up to $100 million for a new greenfield factory.

PR Jindal Group ($87 million) and TechDome Solutions (up to $75 million, creating 100 jobs over the next five years) are also joining in.

There are smaller but still important contributions too (like Jivo Wellness Group's $15 million plant and IIT Madras Global Research Foundation's $4.5 million research hub in California), plus Atri AI and Roche AI bringing fresh ideas in tech and industry.