Indian companies pledge over $1.1B at SelectUSA, around 1,500 jobs
Big moves from India at the SelectUSA Investment Summit: 12 Indian companies are putting more than $1.1 billion into US industries like aerospace, defense, energy, and AI.
These investments are set to create around 1,500 new jobs across the country, a record-breaking moment for Indian businesses at this summit, according to US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt.
Abhyuday Group commits $900 million to manufacturing
The Abhyuday Group is leading with a massive $900 million for manufacturing clusters in five states.
Sterlite Technologies is next with up to $100 million for a new greenfield factory.
PR Jindal Group ($87 million) and TechDome Solutions (up to $75 million, creating 100 jobs over the next five years) are also joining in.
There are smaller but still important contributions too (like Jivo Wellness Group's $15 million plant and IIT Madras Global Research Foundation's $4.5 million research hub in California), plus Atri AI and Roche AI bringing fresh ideas in tech and industry.