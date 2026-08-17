Indian companies post fastest revenue growth while net profit lags
Indian companies just posted their fastest revenue growth in over two years, up 19.4% for the June quarter.
Sectors like banking, autos, metals, and pharmaceuticals led the charge.
But here's the catch: rising input costs ate into profits, so net profit only rose by 11%, and operating margins slipped from last year.
Midcaps lead with EPS over 34%
Smaller and midcap companies really outperformed this time, with earnings per share soaring over 34%, leaving big names in Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 trailing behind.
On the flip side, oil and gas struggled with higher fuel marketing losses and rising LPG under-recoveries amid volatile international energy prices.
Looking ahead, analysts are hopeful that festive spending will keep revenues up, but warn that inflation and price swings could still shake things up.