Indian companies set record with $20.5 billion US investments
Indian companies just set a new record by announcing $20.5 billion in new investments in the US this year, the highest from any country so far.
Announced at the Indo-US Economic Summit, these investments are going into areas like pharma, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing, highlighting how much India's business ties with the United States are growing.
Mission 500 seeks $500 billion trade
This investment push fits right into Mission 500, which aims to boost India-US trade to $500 billion by 2030.
At the SelectUSA Summit, Indian firms also revealed over $1 billion in new projects.
John Coronado from the US Embassy encouraged Indian businesses to keep exploring opportunities across different states for even better deals and incentives.