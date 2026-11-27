Indian businesses utilizing only 20-30% of free-trade agreements: RBI governor
What's the story
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has flagged a major concern over the underutilization of free-trade agreements (FTAs) by Indian businesses. He revealed that these businesses are only utilizing 20%-30% of the potential benefits from FTAs, compared to their foreign counterparts who utilize 60%-70%. His comments came during the SME Finance & Investment Summit on Friday.
Call to action
SMEs must leverage FTAs more effectively: Malhotra
Malhotra stressed the need for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to leverage these agreements more effectively.
He said, "The government of India has now opened up a number of avenues. A number of FTAs have been signed."
However, he noted that Indian businesses are yet to fully utilize them as their foreign counterparts do.
Government response
PM Modi urges Indian industry to capitalize on FTA opportunities
Malhotra's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indian industry to make the most of opportunities from FTAs, including those with the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK).
India currently has FTAs with the UK, Oman, and New Zealand.
The proposed FTA with the EU is expected to boost market-access opportunities and investment flows between India and the EU's 27-member bloc.
Quality focus
Malhotra calls for improved quality, standards, and certifications in SMEs
Malhotra also stressed that Indian businesses have a long way to go in taking advantage of the lower tariffs negotiated under these agreements.
He urged SMEs to learn more about FTAs to improve their quality, delivery timelines, standards, and certifications.
This is all the more important considering that the AI adoption rate in India's micro, small, and medium enterprises sector is just 14%, behind countries like China.