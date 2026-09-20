Indian creators join Bilibili amid YouTube changes and India-China ties
Business
With India-China relations warming up and YouTube set to change its revenue policies in early 2027, Indian digital creators are exploring Bilibili, a Chinese video platform that's not even officially available here.
Creators are using VPNs to join, drawn by strong engagement and quick follower growth, as reported by The Economic Times.
Young audiences drawn as Bilibili diversifies
Bilibili isn't just about anime and gaming anymore: it now hosts a wide mix of content.
Experts like Rajesh Sethi from PwC India see it as a complement to YouTube and Instagram, especially for younger audiences into gaming, tech, or learning.
Still, as Varaprasad S Dolla from JNU points out, how big Bilibili gets in India may depend on how relations between the two countries evolve.