Indian customs halt $65.8 million bulk scotch imports over taxation
Indian customs have stopped bulk shipments of Scotch whisky, worth around $65.8 million, because of a disagreement over how it should be taxed.
Officials labeled the whisky as "food preparations," which means a sky-high 162.5% import duty kicks in.
This move is causing headaches for importers, especially since most Scotch comes in bulk for blending.
India's Commerce Ministry requests classification review
This tax drama could put the new U.K.-India trade agreement on shaky ground, even though it was supposed to make importing Scotch easier.
Industry representatives met with Indian officials earlier this month to push for a fix, and now the Commerce Ministry has asked for a review of the whisky's classification.
For now, customs are only releasing shipments if importers provide bank guarantees, so everyone's waiting to see how this gets resolved.