Indian early-stage AI startups secure term sheets in 2 weeks
Business
India's early-stage AI startups are locking in investments way quicker now; some are receiving term sheets in just two weeks, compared to a month before.
This rush is part of India's push to catch up with the US and China in the global AI race.
India AI funding rises to $1.4B
AI funding in India has jumped from $340 million in 2020 to $1.4 billion by September 2026.
Investors are moving fast but still want startups with strong teams and loyal users, not just early revenue.
In this fast-changing space, keeping customers coming back matters more than ever for staying ahead.