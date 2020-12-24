The Indian economy, which was dealt a heavy blow by the coronavirus pandemic, is recovering faster than expected and could also register a minor positive growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. However, the top bank underlined that it was important to check inflation to ensure it doesn't adversely affect incipient growth impulses.

Report The recovery of economy is beating all predictions, said RBI

According to the State of the Economy report published in the December bulletin of RBI, the Indian economy is looking to leave the impact of the pandemic. "Indian economy is pulling out of COVID-19's deep abyss and is reflating at a pace that beats most predictions," the report said, adding that concrete efforts by all stakeholders can put India on a "faster growth trajectory."

Quote If current trends hold...: RBI made an ambitious prediction

"Contractions forecast by various agencies for the year as a whole are being trimmed, and if the current momentum is maintained, the bounce back expected in the last quarter of the year may be stronger than postulated under baseline assumptions," added the report.

Sectors Some sectors are still suffering, others recovering

RBI also gave an update about different sectors. It was revealed that at $23.5 billion, total merchandise exports dipped by 8.7% year-on-year in November. Oil imports also declined by 43.4% last month, said RBI, explaining that it was driven by soft international crude prices. But on the brighter side, non-oil exports maintained pre-COVID-19 levels for the third consecutive month.

Findings Auto and capital goods were performing well

RBI noted that the 12-month forward earnings estimate for a number of companies painted a heartening picture. In fact, sectors like auto and capital goods, which were hit the hardest by March's lockdown, are expecting turnarounds in forward earnings. The companies which are looking at a stronger earnings outlook belong to the healthcare, information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors, added RBI.

Inlfation Controlling inflation is important, now more than ever

For now, RBI is focusing on the "worm in the apple" inflation, as it needs to be controlled before it starts hurting growth impulses. "A combination of rising international commodity prices and increasing pass-through to domestic manufactured goods and services prices, firms striving to recoup lost incomes by raising margins, and demand normalizing are adding to core inflation pressures," RBI added.

Quote RBI also suggested ways to rein in inflation

"Efficient, effective, and timely supply management, including checking runaway retailer margins and reducing the incidence of indirect taxes on consumers, can break the back of the inflation pressures before they incipiently broaden and work against the intent of fiscal and monetary stimuli," explained RBI.

Agriculture Agriculture sector is moving ahead, courtesy reforms: RBI

RBI claimed the agriculture sector was also surging ahead, riding on the back of "path-breaking marketing reforms," an obvious hint toward the three farm laws that have sparked a massive protest. The liquidity conditions are comfortable, the report said, adding that banks returned Rs. 37,348 crore funds taken "under long-term repo operations (LTRO) and targeted long-term repo operations in favor of cheaper on-tap TLTRO."

Looking back The latest report echoed statements of Governor Das