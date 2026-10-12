Indian equity mutual funds post 5-month high inflow ₹38,307 cr
Business
India's equity mutual funds just saw their biggest inflow in five months, with ₹38,307 crore (about $4 billion) pouring in this September, even though the Nifty 50 index has dropped nearly 14.4% this year.
This shows that local investors are stepping up to support the market, even when things look rough globally.
Small-cap ₹7,845 cr, mid-cap ₹9,039 cr
Small-cap and mid-cap funds. Small-cap investments hit a record ₹7,845 crore for the month, while mid-caps pulled in ₹9,039 crore.
Steady investments from everyday Indians, especially through SIPs, have helped balance out foreign sell-offs and kept the market more stable than you might expect.