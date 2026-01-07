Indian exporters face US order crunch as trade talks stall

Why does it matter?

These tariffs have led to fewer US imports from India—apparel dropped about 12% and rugs fell about 10% in September 2025.

Companies like Farida Group have had to cut production and lay off workers as revenue from the US plummets.

Exporters are now offering discounts, scouting new buyers in the UK and US, or even moving operations abroad.

There's still hope for a deal—but until then, uncertainty hangs over thousands of jobs and billions in exports.