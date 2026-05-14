Indian exporters squeezed as polymer prices jump nearly 40%
Business
The war in West Asia has made things tougher for Indian exporters, with polymer prices have jumped nearly 40%, pushing up packaging costs thanks to pricier crude oil and polymers.
Everyday items like PP bags and plastic crates now cost a lot more, squeezing businesses already dealing with global trade headaches.
Exporters urge government over packaging costs
Handicraft makers and agricultural exporters are feeling the pinch the most: packaging can be up to 15% of handicrafts' product cost.
Some, like onion exporter Vikas Singh, say shortages have doubled packaging material costs for some sectors and messed up supply chains.
Now, many exporters are urging the government to step in so they can keep orders moving without breaking the bank.