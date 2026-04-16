Indian family offices move funds to US chasing AI growth
Indian family offices are moving their money to the US drawn by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI).
Amit Goel from PACE 360 points out that India just doesn't have enough AI investment options right now, so families are looking abroad for bigger opportunities and better returns, especially in AI, cloud computing, and digital tech.
Family offices buy NVIDIA and Alphabet
These families aren't just sticking to one type of investment: they're buying shares in big names like NVIDIA and Alphabet, and also checking out up-and-coming private companies like OpenAI.
Even with some regulatory hoops to jump through, tools like the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) and GIFT City provide additional avenues for global investing, though they involve approvals and compliance requirements.
It's all part of a bigger strategy to keep up with global tech trends and diversify their portfolios.