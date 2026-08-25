Indian family offices ramp up pre-IPO investments joining SBI Funds

Family offices used to stick mostly to buying stocks already on the market, but now they're branching out into startups and unlisted companies.

According to Riddhiman Jain, managing director and head of investment strategy and solutions at Waterfield Advisors, these investments let them put large sums to work while doing their own deep research.

Even though IPO profits have dipped lately (from 28% in fiscal 2025 to just 8% in fiscal 2026), these investors are investing directly in startups and unlisted growth companies, hoping for long-term wins.