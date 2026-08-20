Indian family offices to expand assets 1.5x over 3 years
Indian family offices are on track to boost their managed assets to 1.5 times their current size over the next three years, according to a new Julius Baer and EY report.
The report estimated that Indian family offices managed around ₹70,000 crore in assets in 2024, and this surge is powered by growing wealth and a move toward more active investing.
Family offices allocate 40-45% and professionalize
Family offices are now putting around 40-45% of their portfolios into alternative investments (think private equity, venture capital, and REITs) as well as hot sectors like AI and renewable energy.
As India expects over 25,000 ultra-rich individuals by 2031, these offices are getting more professional too: setting up investment committees, using AI-enabled analytics, integrated reporting, digital workflows, and cybersecurity tools, and updating how they manage huge upcoming wealth transfers.