Indian firms' European acquisition spree hits $5.7 billion

A rising Indian stock market—Sensex is up nearly 9% in 2025—has given these companies more confidence to expand abroad. Recent deals include Sudarshan Chemical Industries picking up German pigment maker Heubach and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering investing in French aircraft-parts firm Lauak Group.

Takeovers opening doors to new tech and markets

This wave of takeovers isn't just about business bragging rights—it's about grabbing advanced tech, global brands, and a bigger international presence.

With an anticipated EU-India Free Trade Agreement set to boost trade even more, it looks like Indian firms are just getting started on the global stage.