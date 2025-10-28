Indian firms' European acquisition spree hits $5.7 billion
Indian companies are making big moves in Europe this year, spending $5.7 billion on mergers and acquisitions—the most since 2020.
With India's economy going strong, homegrown giants like Tata Motors (with a €3.8 billion bid for Iveco Group NV) and Jindal Group (eyeing Thyssenkrupp AG's steel unit) are leading the charge.
Surge in deals as Indian companies go global
A rising Indian stock market—Sensex is up nearly 9% in 2025—has given these companies more confidence to expand abroad.
Recent deals include Sudarshan Chemical Industries picking up German pigment maker Heubach and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering investing in French aircraft-parts firm Lauak Group.
Takeovers opening doors to new tech and markets
This wave of takeovers isn't just about business bragging rights—it's about grabbing advanced tech, global brands, and a bigger international presence.
With an anticipated EU-India Free Trade Agreement set to boost trade even more, it looks like Indian firms are just getting started on the global stage.