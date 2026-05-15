Indian firms' March foreign borrowings plunge 51% to $5.43bn

Indian firms prefer 6.5%-7% domestic loans

It's not just a one-month thing: foreign borrowings for the full year dropped 30% compared to last year.

With international loans getting pricier (thanks to higher rates and global tensions), many Indian firms now find local loans more appealing, especially since some can snag them at around 6.5% to 7%.

Big names like the Adani Group-owned companies and several NBFCs still borrowed abroad in March, but overall, most companies are playing it safe closer to home.