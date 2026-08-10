Indian firms scale agentic AI into production, says Venkat Sitaram
Indian companies are finally taking AI out of the test lab and rolling it out for real.
Venkat Sitaram from Dell Technologies India says this is thanks to "agentic AI," which helps automate tasks, makes data easier to handle, and cuts down on manual work.
Even though budgets and lack of skilled workers are still hurdles, businesses are now focusing on projects that actually show results.
Dell PowerStore Elite adds adaptive automation
To help companies scale up their AI game, Dell's PowerStore Elite brings in smart automation that adapts as business needs change.
Sitaram points out that AI is also changing what companies need from their storage and networks.
Plus, with new cybersecurity risks popping up, Dell offers flexible financing options and expert advice to make sure businesses can adopt AI faster and see real impact faster.