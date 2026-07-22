Indian firms seek foreign equity to share risks and technology
Big Indian companies are joining forces with foreign players to kickstart massive, expensive projects: think energy plants and ports.
By bringing in international partners early, they're able to split the risks, tap into new tech, and avoid stretching their own finances too thin.
Recent collabs include Adani Group working with the UAE's IHC on an $11.5 billion aluminum project, and JSW Steel partnering with South Korea's POSCO for a major steel plant.
Indian equity deals boost growth
These early equity partnerships aren't just about sharing the bill. They help Indian firms grow faster without taking on all the pressure alone.
Deals like TCS raising $1 billion from TPG for its data centers or Adani Ports selling nearly one-half of its newly-built Vizhinjam trans-shipment port to MSC show how this trend is picking up steam.
Experts say we'll see even more of these cross-border team-ups as Indian companies chase bigger dreams while keeping their balance sheets healthy.