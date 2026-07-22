Indian firms seek foreign equity to share risks and technology

These early equity partnerships aren't just about sharing the bill. They help Indian firms grow faster without taking on all the pressure alone.

Deals like TCS raising $1 billion from TPG for its data centers or Adani Ports selling nearly one-half of its newly-built Vizhinjam trans-shipment port to MSC show how this trend is picking up steam.

Experts say we'll see even more of these cross-border team-ups as Indian companies chase bigger dreams while keeping their balance sheets healthy.