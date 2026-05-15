Indian firms shift logistics to EVs, rail under government push

PepsiCo targets nearly 30% EV trips

PepsiCo wants nearly 30% of its plant-to-warehouse trips on EVs this year and is expanding its EV Green Corridor.

Maruti Suzuki is putting more than ₹1,370 crore into railway upgrades to boost rail dispatches from 26% to 35% by FY2030-31.

Dabur has rolled out dozens of EVs and tripled its rail transport use, while Hindustan Unilever now gets more than 97% of its operational energy from renewables.

Tata Motors is also seeing demand soar for electric commercial vehicles as more brands jump on board with sustainable logistics.