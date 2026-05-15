Indian firms shift logistics to EVs, rail under government push
Big companies operating in India are switching up how they move goods, focusing on greener options like electric vehicles and railways.
Driven by the government's push to cut fossil fuel use, companies such as PepsiCo, Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, and Hindustan Unilever are making real progress in cleaning up their supply chains.
PepsiCo targets nearly 30% EV trips
PepsiCo wants nearly 30% of its plant-to-warehouse trips on EVs this year and is expanding its EV Green Corridor.
Maruti Suzuki is putting more than ₹1,370 crore into railway upgrades to boost rail dispatches from 26% to 35% by FY2030-31.
Dabur has rolled out dozens of EVs and tripled its rail transport use, while Hindustan Unilever now gets more than 97% of its operational energy from renewables.
Tata Motors is also seeing demand soar for electric commercial vehicles as more brands jump on board with sustainable logistics.