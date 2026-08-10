Indian firms should fund AI use and security, Swapna Bapat
AI is everywhere now, think SaaS tools and custom apps, but Indian businesses are realizing that keeping it safe is just as important as using it.
Swapna Bapat, vice president and managing director for India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks, points out that while companies budget for new AI tech, they also need to set aside money to protect it.
As she puts it, "If I have to use AI, I have a budget for using AI, then I have a budget to secure AI as well," said Swapna Bapat.
Report: 109 machine identities per human
There's a growing problem with "shadow AI," where employees use unsanctioned AI tools that could leak company data.
According to Palo Alto Networks's 2026 report, organizations now have an average of 109 machine identities for every human identity, including 79 AI agent identities per human, and over the next 12 months, organizations expect AI agents to increase by 85%.
Bapat stresses the need for strong safeguards like securing machine identities and monitoring access so things don't spiral out of control.