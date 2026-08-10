Indian firms should fund AI use and security, Swapna Bapat

AI is everywhere now, think SaaS tools and custom apps, but Indian businesses are realizing that keeping it safe is just as important as using it.

Swapna Bapat, vice president and managing director for India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks, points out that while companies budget for new AI tech, they also need to set aside money to protect it.

As she puts it, "If I have to use AI, I have a budget for using AI, then I have a budget to secure AI as well," said Swapna Bapat.