Indian fuel prices surge with gasoline $133.05 and diesel $167.08

Gasoline prices in India just hit their highest point in over four years: $133.05 per barrel this September, up 20% from last month.

Diesel is not far behind, reaching a four-month high of $167.08 per barrel.

This spike is burning a hole in the pockets of state-run oil companies, who are now losing ₹5 on every liter of gasoline and ₹20 on diesel.