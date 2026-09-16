Indian fuel retailers seek MDR waiver on UPI above ₹2,000
Fuel retailers, petrol pump operators, and petrol pump dealers across India want the government to scrap extra charges (MDR) on UPI payments above ₹2,000.
They say rising costs and profit margins not revised in line with inflation since 2017, despite a nominal hike in 2024, are making business tough and warn they may stop taking large UPI payments if nothing changes.
Dealers cite UPI MDR 2.4Cr daily
About 20% of the cumulative transactions at retail outlets (ROs) are through these higher-value UPI transactions, costing gas pumps around ₹2.4 crore nationwide every day just in MDR fees.
Dealers point out that during the post-demonetisation period commencing in November 2016, the government waived similar charges for card payments and they're hoping for the same support now to keep digital payments easy for everyone.