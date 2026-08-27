Indian government bond yields hold at 6.8537% as oil eases
Business
Indian government bond yields stayed pretty much flat at 6.8537% after the midweek holiday, with investors feeling a bit cautious.
The main reason? Brent crude oil prices dropped, thanks to easing tensions in the Middle East, always a big deal for India.
Markets eye Friday government bond auction
Oil prices slid to about $87 a barrel after Iran and Oman made progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping calm global supply worries.
Still, a sudden spike in Brent crude prices could push up India's inflationary outlook and affect domestic bond yields.
Meanwhile, in the US inflation is stuck at 3.7%, so do not expect any quick interest rate cuts there.
Back home, all eyes are on Friday's government bond auction to see where things go next.