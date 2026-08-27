Indian government bond yields hold at 6.8537% as oil eases

Oil prices slid to about $87 a barrel after Iran and Oman made progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping calm global supply worries.

Still, a sudden spike in Brent crude prices could push up India's inflationary outlook and affect domestic bond yields.

Meanwhile, in the US inflation is stuck at 3.7%, so do not expect any quick interest rate cuts there.

Back home, all eyes are on Friday's government bond auction to see where things go next.