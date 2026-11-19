Indian government bonds barely moved ahead of RBI, Fed decisions
Indian government bonds barely budged after a roller coaster trading session on Thursday.
Investors are mostly in wait-and-watch mode, looking ahead to big interest rate decisions from both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the US Federal Reserve in early December.
The main bond yield slipped just a bit, settling at 7.2543%.
Everyone's expecting both central banks to announce a small rate hike soon.
Investors wary over oil, US yields
What's making investors so cautious? It's mainly worries about how these possible rate hikes (and global trends like US Treasury yields and oil prices) could shake things up.
Oil is holding steady near $92 per barrel right now, but any supply hiccups could mean trouble for India's economy and push up inflation.
Plus, mixed signals from recent US Fed meetings have added to the uncertainty, with everyone watching the Fed's latest meeting minutes for more clues.