Indian government bonds gain as oil falls, 2036 yield slips
Indian government bonds saw gains on Tuesday, thanks to a sharp fall in oil prices.
Lower oil costs are expected to help cool down inflation and ease worries about steep interest rate hikes.
The yield on the main 2036 bond slipped to 7.2813% from 7.3169% the day before.
Cheaper oil supports India's rupee
Cheaper oil is good news for India: it helps the rupee stay strong and reduces pressure on the current account deficit.
This comes at a time when inflation is running high (6.09% in October), making people nervous about possible rate hikes by the Reserve Bank next month.
For now, falling oil prices are giving both markets and policymakers some much-needed breathing room.