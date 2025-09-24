Indian government bonds likely to remain stable today

Traders are closely watching for updates from upcoming states' borrowing

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is hovering between 6.45% and 6.48%, after closing at 6.4729% on Tuesday. Yields dipped a bit thanks to lower-than-expected state debt costs, and falling US Treasury yields are also helping out here.

Meanwhile, overnight index swap (OIS) rates remain stable, suggesting no big moves in short-term interest rates just yet.

Traders are watching closely for updates from the upcoming states' borrowing calendar as the quarter wraps up—so expect some portfolio shuffling soon!