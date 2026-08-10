Indian government bonds steady as 2036 yield dips to 6.7594%
Business
Indian government bonds held pretty steady on Monday, as global news pulled things in different directions.
Softer US jobs data made a Federal Reserve rate hike less likely, which helped boost demand for Indian bonds.
But rising oil prices kept gains in check because of inflation worries.
The main 2036 bond yield dipped slightly to 6.7594%.
US unemployment 4.1% lowers Fed odds
US unemployment dropped a bit to 4.1% in July, but fewer people are working or looking for work than before, pushing down US Treasury yields and making a September Fed rate hike seem less likely (now just a 42% chance).
On the flip side, oil prices have been climbing for four days straight, now at $83.90 per barrel, making investors watch inflation data from both India and the US closely this week.