Why Modi government canceled auction of 9 strategic mineral blocks

Investment hurdles

Challenges in attracting private investment into riskier mineral assets

The cancellation of the auction highlights the difficulties in attracting private investment into riskier mineral assets. These challenges include technical complexities, high capital costs, and regulatory uncertainties that often deter potential bidders. The government had also canceled several critical and strategic mineral block auctions in previous rounds, 11 blocks in the sixth round, five in the fifth, 11 in the fourth, three in the third, 14 in the second tranche and 13 blocks during the first tranche.