Loading...
Home / News / Business News / DA for Indian government employees hiked by 3%
DA for Indian government employees hiked by 3%
The DA will now be 63%

DA for Indian government employees hiked by 3%

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 28, 2026
03:43 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. The DA will now be 63%, up from the previous rate of 60%. This increase is applicable for the July-December 2026 period. The move is aimed at providing better financial support to government workers, especially those in the lower pay scales.

Salary adjustment

Impact on salaries of Level 1 employees

The DA hike will have a direct impact on the salaries of government employees.

For instance, a Level 1 employee, who was getting around ₹10,800 as DA at 60%, will now get an increased amount of ₹11,340.

This translates to an increase of ₹540 in their monthly salary.

The revised DA rate is based on the average retail inflation over the last 12 months.

Applicability period

Revised DA rate applicable for July-December 2026 period

The revised DA rate of 63% will be applicable for the July-December 2026 period.

Employees are likely to receive DA arrears for the July-October period along with their salary at the end of November.

This is because pay is calculated from the 15th of one month to the next.

The decision comes after a long wait by government employees and pensioners across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salary impact

Hike will also benefit Level 2-10 employees

The DA hike will also affect the salaries of Level 2-10 employees.

For a Level 2 employee with a minimum basic pay of ₹19,900 per month, the DA amount at 60% was ₹11,940 and will now be ₹12,537, an increase of ₹597.

Similarly, for a Level 3 employee with a minimum basic pay of ₹21,700 per month, the DA amount at 60% was ₹13,020 and will now be ₹13,671, an increase of ₹651.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others

More on the impact of DA hike for other levels

The DA hike will also affect the salaries of Level 4-10 employees.

For a Level 4 employee with a minimum basic pay of ₹25,500 per month, the DA amount at 60% was ₹15,300 and will now be ₹16,065, an increase of ₹765.

For a Level 5 employee with a minimum basic pay of ₹29,200 per month, the DA amount at 60% was ₹17,520 and will now be ₹18,396, an increase of ₹876.

ADVERTISEMENT