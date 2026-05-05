Indian government launches ECLGS 5.0 unlocking ₹2.55L cr for businesses

MSMEs 20% cap airlines ₹1,500 cr

The scheme is open to MSMEs and other businesses (except airlines), letting them borrow up to 20% of their peak working capital from Q4 FY26, capped at ₹100 crore per borrower.

Airlines get a bigger slice, up to 100% of their needs, maxing out at ₹1,500 crore each.

Loans last five years for most sectors (seven for aviation), with interest rates capped at 9% for banks and no guarantee fees.