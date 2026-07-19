Govt rolls out 'White Rabbit' tech to secure IST
What's the story
The Indian government has launched a demonstration network using "White Rabbit" precision timing technology to provide a secure and tamper-resistant national time signal. The initiative is part of the larger "One Nation, One Time" project and aims to reduce India's dependence on foreign timing sources for critical infrastructure. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the network at Bengaluru's Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL).
Technological impact
'White Rabbit' technology
The "White Rabbit" technology uses Precision Time Protocol to provide highly accurate synchronization.
This is especially important for sectors like banking, telecommunications, power grids, transportation, and digital governance.
The government hopes that this indigenous time dissemination network will make these services more secure and resilient by reducing dependence on external sources.
Project milestones
Successful verification test
The project has already seen a successful verification test of secure time transmission between the Bengaluru laboratory and NSE's Chennai facility.
This was done in collaboration with CSIR-NPL, ISRO, NSE, SEBI, and state-run telecom operator BSNL.
The successful test is a major step forward in the government's efforts to establish an indigenous and highly accurate time source for critical sectors.
Strategic alignment
'One Nation, One Time' project
The "One Nation, One Time" project is in line with the government's "Viksit Bharat" development vision.
Joshi said a trusted, indigenous national time source is becoming an essential part of digital infrastructure.
He added that it would enhance consumer protection, fair trade, cyber resilience and improve the reliability of financial markets, telecommunications and power systems.
Economic impact
Benefits of the initiative
Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said this initiative will boost consumer confidence and ease business operations. She added that it will also contribute to India's digital transformation.
The project is part of the government's push for technological self-reliance under its "Viksit Bharat" development vision and aims to position India among countries with sovereign precision time dissemination capabilities.