Why India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 might be extended to 12-years

The Indian government is mulling an extension of the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to up to 12 years, senior officials have told Business Standard. The proposed change would be a major shift from the current five-year period, and is aimed at bolstering firms supplying raw materials and components to semiconductor fabrication and packaging units.

Support strategy Domestic suppliers need longer support to compete globally The extended timeline is expected to help domestic suppliers scale their operations and meet global standards set by semiconductor manufacturers. An official told Business Standard, "Our aim is to develop as many domestic MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) as possible into suppliers for the world's largest semiconductor companies." The official added that these firms need guidance and support over a longer period to compete on quality and scale.

Financial emphasis Next phase to focus on chip design ecosystem The second phase of the ISM is expected to have an outlay of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore and could focus more on financial and non-financial support for composite semiconductor units. This includes manufacturers of gases, ingots, as well as other raw materials used in chip fabrication and packaging. The next phase might also prioritize strengthening India's chip design ecosystem, especially for firms that retain intellectual property rights within the country.

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Incentive adjustment Incentive support for chip fabrication, packaging projects to be reduced The Centre is likely to reduce the overall incentive support for chip fabrication, outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT), and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) projects to 30% from a flat 50% offered under the first phase of ISM. The revised framework will cover both traditional and advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.

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