Indian government raises $2 billion selling stakes in public firms
Business
India's government pulled in $2 billion last quarter by selling parts of its ownership in public sector companies like Coal India and NHPC.
This move gave a much-needed boost to the country's slow-moving stock market and helped fill government coffers at a time when global uncertainty is making things tricky for investors.
Government sold shares in 6 PSUs
From April to June 2026, the government sold shares in six major PSUs, marking its highest quarterly earnings from such sales in years.
These deals made up nearly 20% of all secondary share transactions during the period, a big deal for a market that hasn't seen much action lately.
It also fits with the push to use divestments as a way to manage rising costs from things like oil imports and subsidies.