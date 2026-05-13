Indian government raises import duties, lifting gold and silver prices Business May 13, 2026

Gold and silver prices shot up in India today, thanks to the government raising import duties.

On the MCX, gold climbed above ₹1.62 lakh per 10gm, while silver reached ₹2.95 lakh per kilogram.

The hike is meant to help with issues like trade deficits and foreign reserves, but it's definitely making these metals pricier.