Indian government rolls out GeM 2.0 after over ₹20L/cr purchases
The Indian government is rolling out GeM 2.0, an upgraded version of its Government e-Marketplace.
Announced by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on GeM's 10th birthday, this platform has already handled over ₹20 lakh crore in purchases and over 3.78 crore orders since its launch, making public procurement way more efficient.
GeM could integrate PFMS and GST
GeM 2.0 could be integrated with PFMS and GST systems to make payments smoother and ordering easier for everyone involved.
The platform's annual order value jumped from just ₹422 crore in FY17 to over ₹5 lakh crore in each of FY25 and FY26, with an IIT Delhi study estimating net social savings of ₹1.76 lakh crore through better prices and faster processes.
Plus, MSEs secured orders worth more than ₹9.07 lakh crore, or 45.6% of GeM's cumulative GMV, including a big chunk led by women and startups, showing how GeM is helping make public spending more inclusive as well as efficient.