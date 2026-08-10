Indian government rolls out GeM 2.0 after over ₹20L/cr purchases

GeM 2.0 could be integrated with PFMS and GST systems to make payments smoother and ordering easier for everyone involved.

The platform's annual order value jumped from just ₹422 crore in FY17 to over ₹5 lakh crore in each of FY25 and FY26, with an IIT Delhi study estimating net social savings of ₹1.76 lakh crore through better prices and faster processes.

Plus, MSEs secured orders worth more than ₹9.07 lakh crore, or 45.6% of GeM's cumulative GMV, including a big chunk led by women and startups, showing how GeM is helping make public spending more inclusive as well as efficient.