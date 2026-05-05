Indian government struggles to meet FY27 direct tax target ₹26.97L/cr

FY27 deficit may reach 4.5%-4.6% GDP

Because tax revenues are lagging, the fiscal deficit could reach 4.5% to 4.6% of GDP in FY27 instead of the planned 4.3%.

Slower company profits, weaker wage growth, and new tax exemptions are making it harder to boost collections.

On top of that, high interest payments (about 40% of revenue) and rising expenses are squeezing the government's budget even more, making financial management trickier for now.