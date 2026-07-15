Indian government to greenlight ISM 2.0 semiconductor plan with ₹1.25L/cr

ISM 2.0 is set to help Indian companies become key players in global supply chains by letting them supply parts to major international manufacturers.

With new partnerships brewing with the US, Europe, and Japan, and projects like Tata Electronics's fab and Micron's assembly unit already underway, India's looking to level up its presence in everything from EVs to smart devices.

As SEMI India president Ashok Chandak said, "The design talent already exists. The next step is converting that capability into product creation while building manufacturing skills and industry-driven R&D over the next five years."