Indian government to monitor sugar production monthly from October 2026

Sugar production is expected to fall during the current season (October 2025-September 2026) because of crop diseases like Red Rot and Top Borer, down to 306 lakh tons from earlier hopes of 343 lakh tons.

To fill the gap, the government is allowing import of 10 lakh tons of raw sugar at zero duty.

Srivastava pointed out that recent price hikes are mostly due to hoarding, not higher demand, and said the government has approved permits for import of about 8 lakh tons out of 10 lakh tons announced under the TRQ scheme, while refiners have sought approval for 2.65 lakh tons for sales in the domestic market.