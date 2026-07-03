Indian government to receive record ₹80,000cr dividends in 2026-27

PSU dividends climbed to over ₹78,000cr

Dividend payouts from these government-owned companies have been rising fast, from ₹39,750 crore in FY21 to over ₹78,000 crore last year.

Even though this year started slow with just ₹2,025 crore collected so far, bigger payouts are expected soon.

With non-tax revenues becoming more important for funding government spending under fiscal pressure, these dividends play a key role in keeping things running.