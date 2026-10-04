Indian hotels report major jump in wedding bookings into 2027
Business
Big wedding plans? You're not alone; Indian hotels like Noor Mahal (part of Marriott's Autograph Collection) are seeing a major jump in wedding bookings, with substantial wedding business already confirmed for 2027 and enquiries extending as far as November 2027.
Executive Director Roop Partap Choudhary says families are planning much earlier now, following global trends.
Weddings drive personalized winter bookings
At Noor Mahal, weddings bring in about 60% of its business these days.
Roseate Hotels & Resorts in Delhi is also almost fully booked for popular winter months, according to CEO Kush Kapoor.
The vibe is shifting toward longer, more personalized celebrations that need everything from rooms and banquets to custom services, especially during India's busy winter wedding season.