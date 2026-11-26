Indian households now hold a record ₹90.4 lakh crore in stocks and mutual funds, even as household equity holdings were broadly steady quarter on quarter, though estimated household equity wealth fell by ₹87,000 crore thanks to a Nifty that fell over 5% and foreign investors pulling out.

Despite the blip, their share of NSE-listed companies rose to a record 19.5%, a sign of growing confidence in the market.