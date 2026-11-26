Indian households hold record ₹90.4L/cr in stocks and mutual funds
Indian households now hold a record ₹90.4 lakh crore in stocks and mutual funds, even as household equity holdings were broadly steady quarter on quarter, though estimated household equity wealth fell by ₹87,000 crore thanks to a Nifty that fell over 5% and foreign investors pulling out.
Despite the blip, their share of NSE-listed companies rose to a record 19.5%, a sign of growing confidence in the market.
Indian household stocks up 30.3% annually
Since March 2020, household stock investments have soared by 30.3% each year, with domestic investors outpacing foreign ones for eight straight quarters.
The real game-changer? 67.9% of registered individual investors are now under 40, showing just how much young people are shaping India's financial future.