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Cooking gas in India cheaper than abroad, says Modi government
Price of LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹29 today

Cooking gas in India cheaper than abroad, says Modi government

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 07, 2026
05:11 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that Indian households pay much less for cooking gas than those in other countries. The ministry's statement comes amid a price hike of ₹29 per cylinder today due to rising costs stemming from the West Asia crisis. A beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective price of ₹642 for a 14.2kg cylinder, while general consumers in Delhi pay ₹942.

International contrast

Price of cylinder in other countries

The price of a 14.2kg cylinder in India (Ujjwala, effective after revision) is ₹642. In Pakistan, it costs ₹1,046; in Nepal, it's ₹1,207; in Bangladesh, about ₹1,225; in Sri Lanka, around ₹1,241; and in the US around ₹1,755. The cost is about ₹1,765 in Australia and ₹2,411 in Canada.

Cost absorption

Government's role in price control

The government has been absorbing the difference between international and domestic prices for cooking gas. This is done to prevent consumers from bearing the brunt of rising costs due to international price hikes. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas emphasized that this burden has been absorbed upstream rather than passed on to consumers during periods of sharp international cost increases.

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Production boost

Domestic LPG production has been raised by over 60%

To counter the impact of import constraints, domestic LPG production has been raised by over 60%. This was done to ensure a steady supply of cooking gas despite disruptions in imports. The ministry also said that sustained coordination ensured LPG-laden vessels continued to move out of the Strait of Hormuz without paying any toll.

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Enforcement measures

Measures to prevent diversion of subsidized LPG

The ministry also said that anti-diversion enforcement was tightened in coordination with state governments and industry associations. OTP-based delivery verification was raised to about 90%, preventing the leakage of subsidized domestic LPG into the commercial market. This is part of efforts to protect scarce domestic supply and ensure it reaches intended consumers.

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