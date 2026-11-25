Indian investors hold NVIDIA after Jensen Huang's return, 31% surge
Even with recent market ups and downs, Indian investors aren't shying away from AI stocks: NVIDIA is still the favorite.
After founder Jensen Huang returned as CEO on November 23, NVIDIA's shares shot up 31%.
Fewer than 3% of INDmoney investors who bought NVIDIA during the correction sold any of their shares on Monday, while about one in eight actually bought more, showing strong confidence.
NVIDIA 28% of INDmoney US trades
NVIDIA made up a huge 28% of all US stock trading on INDmoney that day, and interest kept rising: orders for the stock jumped more than 15 times in November on Groww.
But it's not just NVIDIA catching attention: many are also picking up other AI-related stocks like Micron and Anthropic (which snagged 40% of orders on its market debut), signaling a growing interest in the wider world of AI investments.