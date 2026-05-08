Indian investors move $2.2B abroad through February amid rupee weakness

Indian stocks lag, global access expands

India makes up just 3% of the global equity market, and its stock index has lagged behind other emerging markets by about 50% this past year, mainly due to slower growth and less tech exposure.

Meanwhile, markets in places like Taiwan and South Korea are booming thanks to trends like AI and memory chips.

To keep up, Indian investors now have access to fresh funds through GIFT City and user-friendly apps like Vested Finance, making it simpler than ever to go global.