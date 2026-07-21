Indian investors poured $1.9B into offices in Q2 2026
Business
India's big investors poured $1.9 billion into real estate between April and June 2026, a solid 16% bump from last quarter, though still 7% lower than last year.
Most of this money went into office spaces, thanks to booming demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), better occupancy rates, and rising rents.
Data centers 40%, domestic investors 54%
Data centers grabbed a huge chunk (40%) of total investment as cloud services and AI keep growing.
Homegrown investors led the way this time, making up 54% of all funds, while foreign players contributed 46% in Q2 2026.