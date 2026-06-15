Indian IT firms boost Europe delivery center share to 35%
Business
Indian IT companies are making big moves in Europe lately, setting up far more delivery centers, 35% in 2025-26 compared with around 11% in 2024.
Indian IT firms are investing in AI labs, Infosys is expanding contracts and launching a product, and HCLTech is buying up local businesses to meet the rising demand for modern tech solutions that fit European needs.
GDPR and DORA spur European localization
Europe's stricter data rules (like GDPR and DORA) and cost pressures mean companies there need smarter, localized tech.
Indian IT firms are jumping at the chance, teaming up with local partners and rolling out new platforms to help European businesses upgrade.
Plus, revenue growth in Europe is now outpacing the Americas for these firms—a sign they're really onto something.