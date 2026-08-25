Indian IT firms buy clients' tech arms, land outsourcing deals
Business
Indian IT companies are shaking things up by buying their clients' tech arms and landing big outsourcing deals.
With growth slowing down, this move helps them build stronger partnerships and break into new markets.
TCS buys MHP, signs Porsche contract
Just yesterday, TCS bought Porsche's consulting firm MHP in Germany for $373 million and signed a $1.45 billion five-year IT contract with Porsche.
Wipro and Infosys have made similar moves recently.
These deals give instant scale, fresh revenue streams, and help modernize clients' tech faster.