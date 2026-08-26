Indian IT firms invest $1.1 billion in US tech workforce
Business
Indian IT companies have put $1.1 billion into the US over the last five years, focusing on growing local talent instead of relying so much on H-1B visas.
This shift comes as the US considers raising H-1B visa fees, so companies are building up their own teams in science and tech right where they work.
Nasscom: 2.9 million students and 255,000 employees
According to Nasscom, these investments have reached 2.9 million students and 255,000 employees across the US.
Indian IT firms are teaming up with 130 US universities and colleges to boost STEM education and skills training, helping create a workforce that's ready for tech jobs without needing as many foreign visas.