Indian IT firms warn FCC proposal could limit India-handled calls
Indian IT companies are raising concerns over a new US proposal that could limit how many customer calls are handled from India.
The FCC wants to keep sensitive data calls within the US and to require strong language skills for overseas agents.
Indian tech body NASSCOM says these rules could drive up costs and hurt service quality.
Shivendra Singh proposes trusted provider list
NASSCOM isn't just accepting the changes: it's pushing for smarter solutions.
Shivendra Singh from NASSCOM argues that instead of blanket restrictions, the focus should be on trusted providers and better anti-fraud checks.
It's suggesting things like a "trusted provider" list to keep services smooth without unnecessary barriers.
FCC rule raises visa tax concerns
This rule adds to existing headaches like high visa costs and possible new taxes for Indian IT firms working with US clients.
The FCC is taking public comments until May 26, so there's still time for voices, including those from India, to be heard.