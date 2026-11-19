Indian IT stocks slide on US rate fears impacting revenue
Indian IT stocks have been sliding for three days straight, with the Nifty IT index down over 4%.
Big names like Infosys, Mphasis, and Tech Mahindra are feeling the hit.
The main worry? Possible US interest rate hikes could slow down tech spending in America, a big deal since Indian IT companies derive a significant portion of their revenue from the US market.
Nasdaq-100 futures rise on Anthropic pricing
While things look shaky for Indian tech stocks, the Nasdaq-100 futures actually climbed 1.1% after Anthropic set its IPO price higher than expected at $83 per share.
Global investors are watching closely as concerns over the sustainability of investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve keep everyone guessing about what's next for tech markets.